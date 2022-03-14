A man accused of having drug paraphernalia was arrested.
Jerry Hager, 55 of Porterville was arrested.
At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday Porterville Police Officers observed Hager, a wanted subject, in the 900 Block of West Henderson Avenue.
Officers contacted Hager at a room and apprehended him pursuant to an arrest warrant. Officers conducted a search of Hager’s room and it was found to contain drug paraphernalia. Hager was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Officers conducted a search of Hager’s vehicle, locating additional drug paraphernalia, as well as methamphetamine for the purposes of sales. Hager was also found to be in possession of burglary tools.
Hager was booked at the South County Detention Facility for Possession of Methamphetamine for Sales; Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and Possession of Burglary Tools.