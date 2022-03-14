A man accused of driving recklessly was arrested.
Alexis Ramirez, 26 of Porterville, was arrested.
At about 11:25 p.m. Sunday Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the Sub-100 Block of West Danner Avenue for a report of a vehicle being driven recklessly in the area. Officers located the vehicle parked in front of a residence and attempted to contact the driver, Ramirez.
Ramirez immediately fled in the vehicle and didn’t yield when Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Officers observed the vehicle driving at a high rate of speed southbound on Main Street. Ramirez committed several Vehicle Code violations before Officers lost visual observation of his vehicle.
At about 12:15 a.m. Monday Officers developed information Ramirez was in the 600 Block of West Teapot Dome Avenue. Officers responded to the area and located Ramirez’s vehicle parked near a residence.
Upon observing the approach of Officers, Ramirez fled once again in his vehicle. Ramirez was last seen driving northbound on Highway 65 from Teapot Dome Avenue at a high rate of speed.
Shortly after 11 a.m. Monday an Officer observed the vehicle parked at Ramirez’s residence. Officers subsequently contacted Ramirez at his residence, but Ramirez refused lawful orders, and became physically resistive when Officers attempted to arrest him.
After a brief struggle, Ramirez was taken into custody. Neither Ramirez nor any of the involved Officers were injured as a result of the struggle.
Ramirez was booked at the South County Detention Facility, where he is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.