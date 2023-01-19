Murder charges were filed last week against the Fresno man who allegedly killed his girlfriend then dismembered her body.
Cameron Tyler Wright, 22, is alleged to have stabbed 24-year-old Samantha Sharp of Porterville multiple times, the Fresno County District Attorney’s office stated.
The DA’s office stated Wright killed Sharp on Sunday, January 8 near Raisin City and tried to hide her by dismembering her body.
Wright has been charged with one count of murder, one count of mutilation of human remains and one enhancement of personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon
Wright also has a conviction for a serious and violent felony from 2019. If convicted of all charges, Wright faces 54 years to life in prison.
Wright was arrested on Tuesday, January 10. Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 8300 block of South Hayes Avenue at about 10 p.m. Sunday, January 8. Wright was questioned and police determined he had killed Sharp.
Sharp's dismembered body was located in a nearby orchard.