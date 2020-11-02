A man accused of driving under the influence and colliding with an apartment, which led to the death of a child, has been arrested.
Alexis Mendoza, 19 of Porterville, was arrested and is being held on $100,000 bail. On Sunday at about 3:40 p.m. Porterville Police Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of West Tomah Avenue regarding a single vehicle traffic collision.
It was determined the driver, Mendoza, failed to negotiate a turn because of excessive speed, traveled off of the roadway, and collided into an apartment. The vehicle struck and severely injured a sleeping child, who was airlifted to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center. The child died as a result of the crash.
Further investigation revealed Mendoza had been driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. Mendoza was booked into custody of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department.