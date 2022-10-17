A man accused of trying to abduct two children has been arrested.
Tre Mullin, 27 of Porterville, has been arrested.
On Saturday Portervill Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of West Springville Avenue regarding a child abduction. The reporting party advised Mullin forced entry into her residence.
Upon entering the residence, Mullin assaulted the reporting party and took the reporting parties’ two children Mullin didn't have legal custody of. Mullin fled with the children in a vehicle, in which the children weren't properly secured in seat restraints.
Mullin was arrested for home invasion, kidnapping, parental abduction, child endangerment, and domestic violence. The children were unharmed and returned home. Mullin was later booked into the South County Detention Facility.