A man suspected of burglary and causing property damage has been arrested.
Erik Salvador Martinez, 34 of Porterville, was arrested.
Shortly after 8:20 p.m. Thursday Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to a business in the 600 Block of West Olive Avenue regarding a burglary.
Officers contacted the reporting party, who discovered numerous antique lamps, worth several thousand dollars were stolen from the property. The reporting party also discovered an estimated $3,000 worth of property damage. Evidence found at the scene led Officers to a nearby residence where Martinez was found in possession of the stolen property.
While investigating this burglary Officers identified additional stolen property that was taken during a recent burglary at a local liquor store.
Officers arrested Martinez without incident and booked him at the South County Detention Facility on charges of Burglary, Possession of Stolen Property, and Felony Vandalism. Martinez is being held in lieu of $120,000 bail.