A Porterville man accused of breaking and entering has been arrested.
Ronald Sanchez, 25, was arrested.
On Thursday at 5:35 p.m. Porterville Police Department Officers responded to a residence located in the general area of Indiana Street and Springville Avenue regarding a male attempting to unlawfully enter a residence.
Officers arrived on scene and checked the backyard and garage of the residence. While checking, the Officers found fresh signs of forced entry into the garage.
Upon entry into the garage, Officers located the male subject seated in the driver seat of a vehicle parked in the garage and he was exposing himself. The male subject, Sanchez, was detained pending further investigation.
The investigation determined Sanchez had unlawfully entered a residence and had also damaged personal property. Sanchez was arrested and for burglary, indecent exposure after entering an inhabited residence, and vandalism. He was also found to have two outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrants.
Sanchez was booked into South County Detention Facility.