A man accused of brandishing a firearm has been arrested.
Espiridion Balthazar, 32 of Porterville, was arrested.
Shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday. Porterville Police Officers responded to the 100 Block of South “C” Street regarding a possible brandishing of a firearm. Officers arrived on scene shortly thereafter and were advised the subject had fled on foot into the Sub-100 Block of South “C” Street.
Officers quickly searched the area and located the subject walking northbound in the 100 Block of South “C” Street. Officers contacted the subject, who was identified as Baltazar without incident.
During a search of the immediate area where Baltazar was contacted, Officers discovered a loaded 9 millimeter handgun that was freshly discarded in a dumpster. The serial number had been filed off of the handgun. Officers also discovered Baltazar was in possession of live 9 millimeter ammunition and suspected methamphetamine.
Officers determined Baltazar was under the influence of a controlled substance. Baltazar was also positively identified as the subject who had earlier brandished the handgun.
A records check revealed Baltazar was a previously-convicted felon and prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition.
Baltazar was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility for being a Previously-Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm; for being a Previously-Convicted Felon in Possession of Ammunition; Brandishing a Firearm; Possession of a Controlled Substance; and Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance while in Possession of a Loaded Firearm.