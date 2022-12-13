A man accused of auto theft has been arrested.
Eduardo Saucedo Ramirez, 27 of Terra Bella, was arrested.
Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday Porterville Police officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of North Mathew Street regarding a theft of a vehicle that just occurred. The vehicle was left running while unattended in front of the residence.
Officers arrived and contacted the victim, who reported the vehicle stolen. Officers were able to develop investigative leads and later located the vehicle in Terra Bella.
Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation with investigators from the Tulare County Regional Auto Theft Taskforce, TRATT. Detectives continued the investigation which led them to a residence in the 23000 block of Avenue 92 in Terra Bella.
A search warrant was authored for the residence and granted by a Superior Court Judge. Detectives served the search warrant at the residence and contacted Ramirez.
Through the investigation Ramirez was determined to be the suspect who had stolen the vehicle and had driven it to the recovery location. Ramirez was also discovered to have active warrants for his arrest.
Ramirez was arrested for Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, and active warrants for his arrest. Ramirez was booked at the South County Detention Facility and is being held in lieu of $65,000 bail.