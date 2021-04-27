A man accused of attempted murder has been arrested.
Joseph Carrasco Mejia, 31, was arrested.
On Monday at approximately 11:30 p.m., Porterville Police Officers responded to an attempted murder in the 300 block of North Lowery Street. Officers located the victim who was suffering from a life threatening laceration to his neck. On-call detectives were summoned and assumed the investigation.
During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Mejia. It was learned Mejia confronted his estranged girlfriend who was in the company of the victim.
Mejia armed himself with a box cutter and attempted to murder the victim by cutting his neck. Mejia then fled the area. The victim was transported to the Kaweah Delta Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery and is in stable condition.
Detectives developed information Mejia was possibly hiding at a residence in the 2200 block of East Cleo Avenue. Detectives and Patrol Officers coordinated a response to the residence where Mejia was located and arrested without incident for attempted murder.
Mejia was booked at the Tulare County Jail where his bail has been set at $500,000.