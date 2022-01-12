A man accused of attempted murder has been arrested in a stabbing that happened last week at the Tule River.
Alexander Hurtado, 34 of Porterville, was arrested.
Shortly after 6 p.m. on January 5, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to a homeless encampment located on the north bank of the Tule River, east of Jaye Street, regarding a stabbing that had just occurred. Upon their arrival, Officers located an adult male victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper torso. The victim was transported to a local trauma center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed the investigation. Through further efforts, Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Hurtado. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Hurtado on a charge of Attempted Murder.
On Wednesday morning, Detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the sub-100 block of East Date Avenue, where Hurtado was contacted and taken into custody without incident. During service of the search warrant, Detectives encountered two other subjects at the residence who were found to have active warrants for their arrest. These warrants were unrelated to the attempted murder investigation.
Hurtado was booked at the South County Detention Center for Attempted Murder. The two additional subjects with outstanding arrest warrants were also booked at the South County Detention Center. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is urged to contact Detective Chris Gosvener at (559) 782-7400.