A Porterville man accused of attempted burglary was arrested on Friday.
Stephen Eredia, 20, was arrested. At about 9:20 a.m. Thursday, Porterville Police officers responded to a Greg’s Express Car Wash regarding an attempted burglary at the business.
Video surveillance depicted a Hispanic male adult arriving at the business at 4:07 a.m. Thursday morning with a red fire extinguisher. The male used the fire extinguisher to attempt to force open a secured office door and faceplate to a coin acceptor, however, he was unsuccessful. These attempts caused an excess of more than $400 in damages. After the video surveillance was reviewed, officers positively identified the male as Stephen Eredia.
On Friday at 9:45 a.m. officers responded to the sub-100 block of South Kessing Street in Porterville where Eredia was contacted and arrested without incident.
Eredia was booked at the South County Detention Facility where he’s being held in lieu of $35,000.00 bail.