A man accused of an attempted residential burglary of a family member has been arrested.
Rafael Hernandez, 50 of Porterville, was arrested.
On Thursday shortly before 8:30 p.m., Porterville Police Officers received a report of an interrupted residential burglary at a residence in the 1000 block of W. Roby Ave. After returning home, the victim and witness observed Hernandez in the residence. Hernandez, who's related to the victim, left the residence prior to police arrival.
It was determined Hernandez had forced entry into the residence through a back door, which was damaged beyond repair. Hernandez also attempted to take personal documents belonging to the victim, but he returned the items after he was found inside the residence.
After investigating the residential burglary Officers searched the neighboring area and Hernandez was contacted in the vicinity of the victim’s residence and was immediately taken into custody. Hernandez was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and a dirk/dagger.
Hernandez was subsequently arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff's Office South County Detention Facility for Residential Burglary, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Dirk/Dagger. Hernandez is being held in lieu of $60,000 bail.