A man accused of assaulting a woman has been arrested.
Cesar Ivan Rangel, 34 of Porterville was arrested. At about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, Porterville Police Officeres responded to a residence in the 300 block of North Capitola Court regarding a possible physical assault that had just occurred.
Upon arrival officers contacted the victim outside the residence. The victim advised officers she had just been assaulted by Rangel and he was inside the residence. The victim said Rangel had physically assaulted her and threatened to kill her.
Officers attempted to contact Rangel as he was inside the residence and he refused to come out, communicating through a metal door. Rangel also threatened the lives of officers on scene, refusing to subdue to the detainment.
Rangel barricaded himself inside the home and remained inside until a K-9 unit arrived on scene. After the arrival of the K-9 unit, Rangel peacefully surrendered, at which time he was arrested without incident.
Rangel was arrested and booked and is being held in lieu of $60,000 bail.