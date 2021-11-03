A man accused of assaulting a police officer has been arrested.
Edgar Martinez, 27 of Porterville, was arrested.
At about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, Porterville Police Officers responded to a residence in the Sub-100 block of West Laurel Avenue regarding a violation of a restraining order, which listed Martinez as the restrained subject.
Upon arrival, Officers attempted to contact Martinez, who was in a shed in the backyard. As Officers contacted Martinez, he physically resisted Officers and caused a laceration to an Officer’s lip. Martinez fled the scene on foot, but assisting Officers located Martinez nearby and apprehended him.
Martinez was booked at the South County Detention Facility for Violation of a Served Restraining Order and Assault on a Peace Officer.