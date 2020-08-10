A San Diego man accused of assault has been arrested after demanded to see his girlfriend, Porterville Police reported.
Karl Murphy, 34, was arrested. At about 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Porterville Police Officers responded to a Porterville residence regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. Officers contacted the victim who stated Karl Murphy came to the residence demanding to see his girlfriend.
When Murphy was denied entry, he vandalized the victim’s vehicle and forced his way into the residence. Once inside the residence, Murphy struck the victim several times with a baseball bat. It wasn't until the victim’s roommates intervened that Murphy fled the residence.
At about 10:10 a.m. Friday, Officers received information Murphy was staying at Motel 6 in Porterville. Murphy was contacted there and arrested. Murphy was found in possession of the baseball bat he used during the assault. Murphy was also found in possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and he was under the influence of a controlled substance.
Murphy was booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility, where he's being held in lieu of $50,000.