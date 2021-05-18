A man accused of acting erratically and trying to gain access to a residence where there were a woman and children and eventually was shot by Porterville Police has been arrested.
Miguel Ruiz, 32 of Porterville, was arrested.
At about 10:30 p.m. Monday, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of West Henderson Avenue for a report of a male subject acting erratically and trying to gain entry into a residence where a female and children were located.
Upon arrival, Officers contacted Ruiz in the backyard. A physical confrontation ensued wherein Ruiz violently attacked the Officers.
After a prolonged struggle, during which Ruiz struck one of the Officers with a metal object and tried to remove a weapon from one of the Officer's holster, he was shot in the abdomen by one of the Officers.
Ruiz was transported to Kaweah Delta Hospital where he underwent successful surgery and is in stable condition.The shooting is being investigated by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.