A man accused of acting erratically has been arrested.
Cesar Mata, 25 of Porterville, was arrested.
At about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 Block of West Putnam Avenue regarding a male subject who was acting erratically. The reporting party advised Mata was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance and destroying property at the residence.
Upon their arrival, Officers contacted Mata inside the residence. Mata refused to comply with Officers’ orders and became physically assaultive. During a prolonged struggle, Mata repeatedly kicked Officers, however, none were injured as a result of the altercation.
Mata was arrested for Resisting Police Officers with Force or Violence and was later booked at the South County Detention Center.