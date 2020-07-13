Here we go again.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday numerous businesses that were allowed to re-open will be shut down again due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across most of California.
Among the industries to be closed again are shopping malls, gyms, hair salons, barbershops and nail salons. The mandate mandate also calls for worship services to no longer be held inside churches.
The mandate for all those entities to shut back down is for all counties that are on the state's monitoring list, which includes Tulare County.
“This is a new statewide action, effective today,” Newsom said at a Monday press conference.
In addition, all counties in the state — regardless of if they're on the state monitoring list or not — are required to halt dine-in service at restaurants and to close breweries, wineries, theaters, zoos museums, card rooms, bars and other types of family entertainment centers.
As far as tribal casinos are concerned, they are under the sovereignty of their tribal nation. Eagle Mountain Casino re-opened on June 23 and has remained open. Newsom has said in the past the state has continued to hold conversations with sovereign nations as far as the best course of action to take.