A major traffic crash happened this morning at Plano and Highway 190. It appeared to be a multi-vehicle crash with one of the vehicles rolled over. Porterville Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. No other details were available at this time.
Major traffic crash at Plano and Highway 190
