A major storm is expected to come early next week that promises to be provide much more rainfall that came during the rains early this past week.
While most of the weekend is expected to be nice, a major storm is forecast to come in on Sunday night and to last through Tuesday. The storm could bring up to a couple of inches of rain throughout its entirety.
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 63 with an overnight low of 48 tonight.
Sunday's high is expected to be 64 with a 20 percent chance of rain. But a warm storm is expected Sunday night with a low of 49 and a 60 percent chance of rain.
The storm isn't expected to come until after 11 p.m. Sunday with the possibility of a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain overnight.
There's a 70 percent chance of rain mainly before 11 a.m. Monday in which a quarter to a half an inch of rain is possible. The chance of rain Monday night remains at 70 percent with another quarter to a half an inch possible.
There's an 80 percent chance of rain with another quarter to a half inch possible on Tuesday. And then on Tuesday night another quarter to a half inch of rain is possible as the chance of rain is 60 percent.
As of Friday there's a 40 percent chance of rain on Wednesday and a 20 percent chance of rain on Wednesday night.
The storm is forecast to become a colder as it continues. Sunday night's low is expected to be 49 but the high on Monday is expected to be 58 with a low of 45. Tuesday's high is expected to be 54 with a low of 41.
As of Friday the temperature was expected to drop to 38 overnight on Wednesday night with a high of 55 for Wednesday. The storm is expected to completely clear by Thursday with a high of 56.
During the storm a winter storm watch will be in effect for the Sierra Nevada. The NOAA NWS Weather Prediction Center indicates a 50 to 60 percent probability of major winter storm impacts on the Sierra Nevada Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening. Power outages in mountain communities are possible.
When the storm begins snow levels are expected to be at 8,000 feet late Sunday night and to fall to 5,000 feet by Monday.
Camp Nelson is expected to receive rain Sunday night and Monday and with rain and snow likely Monday night through Tuesday.
By Tuesday the National Weather Service is forecasting snow is likely before 11 a.m., then rain. Snow could be heavy at times.
The forecast also states snow is likely before 11 p.m. Tuesday night in Camp Nelson and again snow could be heavy at times.
The forecast calls for a chance of rain and snow on Wednesday and a 20 percent chance of snow on Wednesday night. Conditions are expected to be cold in Camp Nelson by Wednesday night with an overnight low of 22 forecast leading to widespread frost on Thursday.