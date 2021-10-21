The first major storm of the season is expected to arrive Sunday night and to last into Monday.
The storm is also causing concern as far mudslides, rockslides and flooding in areas burned by the Windy Fire is concerned. The National Weather Service has stated two to four feet of snow is possible in the Sierra Nevada above 9,000 feet.
Significant rain is also expected below 9,000 feet in the Sierra Nevada and Sierra Nevada foothills. “A strong storm system will impact Central California Sunday afternoon through Monday, resulting in widespread precipitation,” the National Weather Service reported. “Intense rainfall rates are conceivable in the Sierra Nevada below 9,000 feet and in the Sierra Nevada foothills late Sunday night and Monday, leading to the threat of mudslides, rockslides and debris flow flooding, particularly in recently burned areas.
As far as Porterville the National Weather Service is forecasting a 30 percent chance of showers on Friday night. There's a 20 percent chance of showers on Sunday.
But the storm could arrive Sunday night with the forecast calling for a 50 percent chance of showers in Porterville, with a quarter to a half inch of rain possible. The storm is expected to really hit Monday with the forecast calling for an 80 percent chance of showers, with a half to three-quarters-of-an-inch possible.
The long-range forecast calls a 40 percent chance of showers on Monday night and for a 20 percent chance of showers on Tuesday.
It will be a relatively warm storm. Today's conditions are expected to be pleasant with a high of 78 and a low of 53.
Saturday's high is expected to dip down to 66 with a low of 50. But it's expected to warm back up to 71 before the storm arrives on Sunday with a low of 56. The temperature is expected to come down on Monday night with a low of 48.