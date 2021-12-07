Another major storm is coming into the area on Thursday which could bring up to a half of an inch of rain to Porterville.
The National Weather Service forecasted a 40 percent chance of showers overnight mainly after midnight early this morning. If there was any rain overnight into this morning it was expected to be less than a tenth of an inch. The forecast also called for the possibility of two to four inches of snow above 8,000 feet overnight into this morning.
The National Weather Service is forecasting the major storm will begin to come late Wednesday night with a 30 percent of a chance of showers after 11 p.m.
But the forecast calls for the main brunt of the storm to come on Thursday with an 80 percent chance of showers mainly before 8 p.m. The forecast calls for the storm to bring as much as a quarter to a half inch of rain.
On Thursday night the forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers and for a drop in temperatures. Today's high is forecast to be 61 with a low of 43.
Wednesday's high is forecast to be 63 with a low of 46. The high is then expected to be 52 on Thursday with a low of 38. The forecast calls for Friday to be mostly sunny but again with a high of just 52.
The forecast calls for a 100 percent chance of rain and snow in Camp Nelson on Thursday. Less than a half inch of snow is expected from the storm in Camp Nelson.
The National Weather Service forecast snow level levels from the mid-week major storm will fall from about 7,000 feet on Wednesday night to 5,000 feet on Thursday.
The National Weather Service is also forecasting freezing temperatures by Saturday night. The forecast calls for a 61 percent chance of a low down to at least 32 on Saturday night in Porterville.