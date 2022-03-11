As part of its consent calendar the Porterville City Council will consider a number of multi-million sewer projects that's part of the Island Annexation Sewer Project at its next meeting.
The council will meet on Tuesday with the meeting beginning with oral communications at 5:30 p.m. The council will then go into closed session and is scheduled to return to open session at 6:30 p.m.
The council is expected to approve the advertisement for bids for all of the projects in two separate actions. One generally includes the area by Pioneer Avenue to the south, Highway 65 to the east and Prospect to the west. The project also includes the area of Harrison Avenue to the north, Westwood to the east and Road 222/Elderwood Street to the west.
The project will include nearly 9,500 feet, nearly 1.8 miles, of 8 and six inch diameter sewer mains, 31 manholes and 154 sewer laterals. City staff stated “construction sequencing will be essential throughout the project and specified as such so as to maintain access and minimize the inconvenience within the neighborhoods affected by the project.
In May of last year a meeting was held for those in the area affected by the project. The possibility of forming a sewer utility district in the area has also been discussed.
Total cost of the project is estimated to be a little more than $3.1 million. Sewer Revenue Bonds, Certificates of Participation, will be used to fund the project.
The other major sewer project in which the council is expected to authorize the advertisement for bids involves the area of North Grand Avenue to the south, Douglas Street to the east and Newcomb Street to the west. This project includes nearly 6,900 lineal feet, 1.3 miles, of 8 and 6 inch diameter sewer mains, 24 sewer manholes and 107 sewer laterals.
City staff also stated the construction will need to proceed in a way that causes a little inconvenience to those in the area as possible. There was also a meeting held with residents in the area and forming a sewer utility district in that area has been discussed as well.
Total cost of the project is expected to be just more than $2.4 million. Sewer Revenue Bonds, Certificates of Participation, will also be used to pay for this project.
In other business, the city has moved the spring clean-up day from April 23 to May 11. April 23 is a busy day as that's the day of the Iris Festival and the Springville Rodeo is also being held that day.
The spring cleanup day provides city residents to dispose of trash for free at the city's corporate yard off of Prospect. Trash, bulky items, yard clippings and e-waste can be disposed of during the clean-up day.
A fall clean-up day will also be held and the date for that clean-up day to be held remains the same on October 15.
As part of its consent calendar the council will also consider re-advertising for bid for the City Hall roof project. It's now been determined instead of repairs being done to the roof, the roof will need to be replaced.
The council originally authorized the advertisement for bids in November. Originally, it was planned for dry rot and skylights to be replaced.
A manufacturer's warranty was needed for the work to be done and an inspection was needed to obtain the warranty. Roof Consulting Services did the inspection and determined the roof needs to be replaced as it only has a life of less than a year.
The project will now include removing the roof, replacing dry rot and skylights and installing a new roof. Based on Roof Consulting Services' report, the cost of the project is now expected to increase from $145,000 as originally planned to $290,000. The city's General Fund's Facility Deferred Maintenance/Equipment Replacement Designated Fund will pay for the project.
As part of its consent calendar the council should also approve street closures on Cleveland Avenue between Main and the alley just east of Centennial Park for the Music on Main Street, which will return for its spring concert series.
The Porterville Chamber of Commerce will hold concerts at 6 p.m. on Fridays at Centennial Park from April 8-May 27. It's planned for food trucks, vendors and other types of booths to be on the closed off street area at the concerts.
In addition as part of its consent calendar the council is expected to approve paperwork, a deed, that needs to be completed for the property at Fourth and Henderson to be developed into a recreation center/park. The city received a $7.8 million state grant for the development of the park.
Also on the consent calendar is an action to extend the conditional use permit for the development of the Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott. The 63,000-square foot four-story hotel with 103 rooms will be located at 1106 W. Henderson adjacent to the Porter's Crossing Center at Prospect and and Henderson across from Walmart. The developer needs more time to develop the project as a result of the COVID pandemic and the corresponding supply chain disruptions, which has led to a delay in the project.
Also on the consent calendar will be a “Porterville Celebrates Reading” event to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2. The event presented by the Porterville Optimist Club, Burton School District and Porterville Unified School District, will be a literacy fair for preschool ages and up. The schools and community organizations will have booths providing literacy activities at the event.