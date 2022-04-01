The Porterville City Council should make quick work of approving a jam packed number of items in its consent calendar at its meeting on Tuesday.
Among the consent calendar items will be the continued process of millions of dollars of sewer projects. In addition, the retirement of the Porterville Police Department's K-9 dog Jace will be on the consent calendar.
The council meeting will begin with oral communications at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The council will then head into closes session and then the open session is scheduled to reopen at 6:30 p.m.
The city is ready to award a contract for one of the sewer projects and ready to advertise for bid on two other sewer projects. All of the projects are on the consent calendar for the council's approval.
The city is ready to award a contract for the Island Annexation Sewer Project Area 479 in the area of Olive Avenue to the north, Highway 65 to the east, Newcomb to the west and Roby Avenue to the south. The project will include 9,273 lineal feet, 1.76 miles of 8-inch and 6-inch sewer mains, 34 manholes and 202 sewer laterals.
The estimate of the project's cost was almost $2.3 million. 99 Pipeline of Porterville's bid was a little more than $2.1 million, nearly $160,000 less than the estimate.
There were five bids for the project, with 99 Pipeline being the lowest bid. The council will consider approval of awarding the contract to 99 Pipeline.
The city is also ready to advertise for bids for the Island Annexation Sewer Project Area 476 in the area of Plano to the east and Gibbons Avenue to the south. The project will include 7,890 lineal feet, 1.49 miles, of 12-inch, 8-inch and 6-inch sewer mains, 24 manholes and 106 sewer laterals.
The city will also conduct a community information meeting for residents in the area in which the possibility of forming a sewer utility district will be discussed. It's estimated the cost of the project will be just more than $2.8 million. The council will consider approval of advertising for bids as part of its consent calendar.
And there's the Island Annexation Sewer Project Area 457 which the city is ready to advertise for bids. The project will cover Highway 65 to the west, Highway 190 to the north and Chess Terrace Street to the east.
The project will include 6,101 lineal feet, 1.15 miles, of 8-inch and 6-inch sewer mains, 14 manholes and 114 sewer laterals. An informational meeting will be held for residents in that area as well in which the possibility of forming a sewer district will also be discussed.
Cost of the project is expected to be nearly $1.7 million. The council will consider approval of advertising for bids as part of its consent calendar.
All the projects will be funded by Certificate of Participation Sewer Revenue Bonds.
JACE RETIRING
In December 2018, the city purchased “Jace,” a Belgian Malinois to be used as a police service dog. Jace has worked as a police service dog for more than eight years, serving both the Porterville Police and Farmersville Police Departments.
The city staff report stated the more than eight years Jace has served is in excess of the standard career for a police service dog. The staff report also stated Jace has slowed significantly and is starting to experience minor health issues.
“Jace has reached an age and health condition wherein service as a police service dog is not in the best interest of either the department or Jace,” the staff report stated.
The city has proposed to sell Jake — for $1 — to a person who has a vast amount of experience in handling police service dogs. Porterville Police Officer Darrell Locke has been Jace's handler and has offered to purchase Jace. The council will consider the approval of the sale of Jace for $1 to Locke as part of its consent calendar.
The council will also consider the purchase of three Ford Explorers for the police department to be used as K-9 vehicles.
Last September the council approved the purchase of a number of vehicles for the police department. It was originally planned for the current Dodge Charger K-9 units to be replaced with Dodge Chargers. But due to the computer chip shortage and a high demand for the Dodge Charger, the Dodge Charger isn't available at this time due to supply chain issues.
A comparison of the Dodge Charger and Ford Explorer was done and it was determined the Ford Explorer is more efficient based in mechanical repair costs as well as being able to safely transport prisoners without having to use another officer as a transport car due to the K9 occupying the entire back seat of a Dodge Charger.
The staff report also stated the Ford Explorer is considered the industry standard for K9 units. As part of its consent calendar the council will consider the approval of three 2022 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor Utility Patrol K-9 units at a cost of $110,000.
The vehicles are immediately available and will replace the Dodge Chargers. The Dodge Charger K-9 units will be retrofitted to be used as general patrol cars.
The cost to purchase the three Ford Explorers will be $192,000. In addition the council will be asked to approve the purchase of two other unmarked vehicles at a cost of $110,000 as part of its consent calendar. All of the vehicles will be purchased from National Auto Fleet Group. Communications equipment for all of the vehicles will be provided by Cook's Equipment at a cost of a little more than $29,000.
Funding for all of the purchases will come from the police department's equipment replacement funds and Measures H and I for the funding of public safety.
BUTTEFIELD STAGE CORRIDOR, SANTA FE BYWAY
The council approved applications for design services for the Butterfield Stage Corridor at its meeting on February 1.
The $11.2 million Butterfield Stage Corridor will cover nine miles from Teapot Dome to Avenue 196 in Strathmore and will be a path for bicyclists and pedestrians. As part of the application process for design services, the city also included the the Rails to Trails Parkway known as the Santa Fe Byway.
The city recently received a $3.61 million Clean California Grant for the revitalization project along 1.3 miles of trail from Henderson to Walnut Avenues.
The city has received two application for the design of the Butterfield Stage Corridor and Santa Fe Byway from 4Creeks and Quad Knopf. City staff report it was pleased with both applications and recommends negotiations to be done with both and that recommendation will be considered by the council as part of its consent calendar.
Once one is selected, the bid for the design work to be done will be submitted to the council for approval at a future meeting.
HCD GRANT
The City of Porterville received applications for the use of state Housing and Community Development, HCD, funding but the applications received asked for funding that was $114,000 less than what's available.
An application from the Navigation Center in the city, which provides services for the homeless, asked for nearly $20,000 less than what was available, an application for permanent supportive housing asked for nearly $18,300 less than what was available and an application for emergency housing asked for $76,000 less than what was available.
The city is recommending those applications be revised to ask for the total amount available and the council will consider that recommendation as part of its consent calendar.