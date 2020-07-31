The much needed repairs of Henderson Avenue will begin next week.
The Henderson Avenue Reconstruction Project will begin on August 3. The project will consist of a complete reconstruction of Henderson and will include underground utility work.
The construction area will be between Second Street and Plano Street and Indiana Street and Jaye Street. Traffic will be shifted and narrowed to one lane in each direction.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible as there will be delays.The Porterville City Council approved the project which will cost more than $7.6 million at one of its meetings in May.
Included in the project will be two lighted pedestrian crossings, one at Jaye and one at Second. A lighted crosswalk will be placed at the Rail-To-Trails that runs across Henderson Avenue as well.
In addition, purple pipe will be installed for the city's use of reclaimed water and a two inch fiberoptic line will be installed for the use of video. In addition, asphalt, curbs and water mains will be replaced.