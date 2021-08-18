The first step for the next major commercial development that could come to Porterville will begin on Wednesday.
A 65,000 square-foot development has been proposed to be located at the northwest corner of Highway 65 and North Grand Avenue. The applicants who have submitted the site plan for the development to the city are Mohamed Muthana and Maricel Ilagan.
The site plan will be reviewed by the city's Project Review Committee at its meeting at 1:30 p.m. today. There would be six phases to the development.
It would include a service station with a convenience store, a restaurant, a supermarket, retail space, a car wash and medical and professional offices. Today's meeting begins the process in which the Project Review Committee will review the site plan and what steps would need to be taken to make sure the plan meets the requirements of the city's development code and other guidelines. The site plan would then be revised to meet those requirements.
Wednesday's meeting also begins the process in which all the necessary steps to developing the property would be met such as obtaining all the necessary conditional use permits, which is necessary for developments for such purposes as retail space. The property at North Grand and Highway 65 is zoned as retail, the the property being developed as a retail space meets the zone requirements.
City of Porterville Community Development Director Jason Ridenour said he hasn't had any discussions with the applicants as far as potential tenants that would occupy the site. He added who potential tenants for the site may come up at Monday's meeting, but normally potential tenants for a development isn't discussed at a Project Review Committee meeting.
Once the process of making sure the site plan meets all of the city's development guidelines and such issues as conditional use permits are taken care of, the property will then go through its environmental review before receiving final approval from the city council.
“This will be a significant retail development,” Ridenour said. “We're always looking to have development that provides opportunities to meet the needs of the community.”
Ridenour also said the city is always looking for development that provides employment opportunities for the community as well.