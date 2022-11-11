The timetable for a major transformation of the Porterville Municipal Airport will have to be delayed.
As part of its consent calendar at its next meeting the Porterville City Council is expected to authorize the re-advertising for bids for the airport's taxiways rehabilitation project. The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The city has received a federal grant more more than $4.7 million which will pay for 90 percent of the project. City setaff has reported because of the length of time that has expired from the opening of the bid to the city receiving the federal grant, the low bid contractor isn't honoring its bid.
The city's aiport consultant, Tartaglia Engineering, reached out to the low bidder, Papich Construction, to negotiate a one-time single cost adjustment. The cost increase would address the cost increases Papich experienced due to the delay.
But Papich ended up increasing its follow-up bid by almost 40 percent by more than $1.7 million above the original bid of more than $4.4 million at about $6.2 million, which would be about $1 million more than what can be allocated for the project.
“Tartaglia Engineering and staff concluded the cost adjustment provided by the contractor is unreasonable and that re-bidding the project will provide the best and most competitive value to the city,” city staff reported.
The taxiway rehabilitation project is part of planned multi-phase enhancements that will provide significant upgrades to the airport over the next several years. Three connecting taxiways will be reconfigued to meet current Federal Aviation Administration geometric standards. The project will include a shift of the runway to increase the runway length from 6,000 feet to 7,800 feet, making it possible to support the operation of large jet aircraft.
TULE RIVER BRIDGE
While the airport project is being delayed another major transportation project is proceeding as part of its consent calendar the council is expected to approve entering into a cooperative agreement with the county for the multi-million Tule River Bridge project on Avenue 152, Olive Avenue.
Avenue 152 between the Friant-Kern Canal and Westwood will eventually be widened from two lanes to four lanes. As part of the project the two-lane bridge on Avenue 152 over the Tule River has been determined to be structurally deficient and qualifies to receive federal funding for a new two-lane bridge with oversight from the CalTrans.
The city and Tulare County have proposed to replace the bridge with a four-lane structure that has two lanes in each direction and to reconstruct bridge approach ways as needed along Avenue 152 between the Franit-Kern Canal and South Westwood with the funding for the additional costs of the larger bridge to be shared by the city and county.
Funding that's not provided by federal funds in excess of a two-lane bridge replacement will be provided by the Tulare Conty Association of Governments under a separate Measure R Program supplement entered into between TCAG and the county.
The city's share of the additional cost to provided by TCAG with Measure R funds, includes $500,000 for the preliminary engineering phase and $5 million for the construction phase.
ELECTRIC CHARGING PROJECTS COMPLETED
As part of its consent calendar the council will also accept two electric charging station projects that were done by EverLevel Holdings, LLC as completed.
One is the Corporation Yard Electrification Phase II project in which 12 50kW electric vehicle charging stations, a pre-engineered canopy with 21.375kW photovoltaic system, conduits and trench patching have been installed at the City Corporation Yard. The council authorized $710,400 for the project. The project cost less than that authorization as the final cost was more than $660,000. Federal Transit Administration and Local Transportation Funds were used to fund the project.
In addition EverLevel Holdings has completed the Transit Center Electrification project which consisted of installing two 200kW electric vehicle charging station and a 51,975kW photovoltaic system and removing damaged curb, gutter and sidewalk at the Transit Center building at Oak Avenue and D Street.
The council authorized a little more than $1 million for the project, but EverLevel Holdings was able to do the project at a cost well below that as the final cost of the the project was $663,000. A combination of state, federal, San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District and local funds were used to pay for the project.
MYERS CEREMONY
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory will hold its annual Christmas Tree Memorial Service at its location at 248 North E Street at 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 13. Myers provides a chance for all those in the community — and they didn't have to use the services of Myers — to hang ornaments on Christmas trees to honor loved ones who have passed away.
Myers stated it expects up to 400 people to attend the service on December 13. As part of its consent calendar on Tuesday the council will approve the street closure on E Street between Putnam and Cleveland Avenues for the service.
NO 18-WHEELERS
As a scheduled item the council will consider and review the city's code requirements for prohibiting commercial vehicles from using certain streets. The matter came up as a result of 18-wheelers using certain roads through neighborhoods.
Specifically addressed will be the prohibition of commercial vehicles on E. Yates Avenue, S. Roche Street and E. Worth Avenue between S. Main and S. Plano.
Richard Hatfield, who lives on E. Worth, recently presented Mayor Martha A. Flores with a letter requesting the city address the issue. Hatfield has asked the council to make sure that Gibbons between Plano and Main be identified as the truck route for that area. Hatfield wrote in his letter since the city has repaved Worth, Yates and Roche between S. Plano and Main, it's becoming apparent large trucks prefer crossing over those roads. He said the number of 18-wheelers on those roads is increasing and are “pounding through our residential streets.”