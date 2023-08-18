The major downtown Main Street Reconstruction project will begin on September 1. At that time the construction will be between Morton and Putnam Avenues.
Those traveling in that area of Main Street should adhere to traffic signs and slow down in cone zones. Those traveling in that area of Main Street should also be prepared for potential traffic delays and detours.
The Main Street project is part of the city's plan to revitalize downtown. The construction project will go along Main from Putnam to Olive.
The first phase of the project to begin on September 1 is from Putnam to Morton. The first phase will consist of the removal and replacement of existing asphalt and base and the six inch cast iron water main. It will also included the installation of new barrier curb and gutter, conduit and installing video cameras at the intersections of Main and Putnam and Main and Morton.
Phase two will consist of the street reconstruction from Morton to Putnam. Phase three will consist of street reconstruction from Putnam to Olive.
The fourth and final phase will consist of reconstruction of the intersection along the corridor to include decorative concrete. Also included will be detectable warnings, conduit for fiber optic line and purple pipe will be installed across a stretch of Main to prepare for the future use of reclaimed water throughout the city.
In addition the project will include the addition of poles for a banner to be hung across Main between City Hall and Centennial Park to promote city events such as the Veterans Day Parade. The Porterville Exchange Club has been working on that project.
The city states the project should be done in time for the Veterans Day Parade.
Those who have questions can call (559) 782-7462.
ASPHALT WORK
The City of Porerville will be also be doing asphalt overlay work along Westwood, Scranton and Newcomb in the next week.
On August 24 street cleaning will be done to prepare for the work. No parking on the street will be allowed during the cleaning process.
On August 25 asphalt work will be done on Newcomb from Scranton to the North city limits. On August 28 asphalt work will be don on Scranton to Newcomb 1,000 feet west.
On August 29 asphalt work will be don on Scranton from Westwood to the East city limits. On August 30 and 31 asphalt work will be done on ½ of Westwood from Scranton to North city limit.
The street area area will need to be clear while the work is being done from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. No parking or driving through the area will be allowed during those hours.
Those who need to leave during the hours of work need to park beyond the boundaries of the work prior to 6 a.m. Any vehicle parked in the street within the work area will be towed if the owner can't be contacted.
Refuse pickup days won't change but those in the work areas will need to place their cans out by 5 a.m. If necessary, a crew will trim any overhanging branches on trees that may obstruct street equipment.
For more information call the City of Porterville Field Services Office, 782-7514.