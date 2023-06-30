The Downtown Main Street Reconstruction project that has been several years in the making is finally ready to begin. And the City of Porterville stated the work will be done just in time for Veterans Day.
The city is finally ready to move forward with construction on the project that has been in development for several years as part of the city's plan to revitalize the downtown area.
“The improvements are intended to enhance pedestrian and vehicle circulation as well as provide a destination for residents and visitors,” the city stated.
After the design was completed the city worked quickly to move forward on the project. The city began to accept bids on the project on June 13 and received two bids.
The Porterville City Council then approved the lowest bid at its June 20 meeting just a week later as part of its consent calendar. The project will cost nearly $2 million.
The city's estimated cost for the project was a little more than $1.66 million. The lowest bid came from Fresno's Granite Construction Company and was 2 percent below the city's estimate.
With additional costs for construction contingency, management, surveying, quality control and inspection total cost of the project will be nearly $2 million. The council awarded the project to Granite Construction Company at its June 20 meeting.
“The city is looking forward to moving forward with the project now that the bid has been awarded and construction can begin,” the city stated.
The city stated the project will be done in four phases to keep traffic issues to a minimum and to allow for funding. “There will be four different phases in total that should be completed by November 2023 to ensure that the road is ready for the Veterans Day Parade,” the city stated.
The construction will go along Main Street from Morton to Olive. The first phase will be between Putnam and Morton and will consist of the removal and replacement of existing asphalt and base and the 6-inch cast iron water main. Also included will be the installation of new barrier curb and gutter, conduit and video cameras at the intersections of Main and Putnam and Main and Morton.
Phase two will consist of reconstruction of Main from Putnam to Morton. Phase three will consist of reconstruction of Main from Putnam to Olive.
Phase four will include reconstruction of the intersection along the corridor to include decorative concrete.
“The completed project will enhance traffic flow and the aesthetic look of the downtown area,” the city stated.
Also included will be detectable warning, conduit for fiber optic line and purple pipe will be installed across a stretch of Main to prepare for the future use of reclaimed water throughout the city.
In addition the project will include additions for poles for a banner to be hung across Main between City Hall and Centennial Park just in time for Veterans Day. The Porterville Exchange Club has been working on the project.
Funding for the project was previously approved and won't affect the city's budget or any other planned road projects. The Road Rehabilitation Account and Local Transportation Funds will be used to fund the project.
There are more than $1.5 million in SB1/Special Gas Tax Funds and up to $1 million in Local Transportation funds available to completely fund the project.