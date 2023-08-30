The construction of the major Main Street renovation project is now scheduled to begin on September 5.
The City of Porterville announced on its Choose Porterville Facebook page the construction will begin on September 5. The City of Porterville recently announced in its community newsletter the construction was scheduled to begin on September 1.
Construction will begin between Morton and Putnam. Those in the area should adhere to traffic signs and slow down for any cone zones. Those in the area should also be prepared for any potential traffic delays, detours and road closures.
The Main Street project is part of the city's plan to revitalize downtown. The construction project will go along Main from Putnam to Olive.
The first phase of the project to begin on September 5 is from Putnam to Morton. The first phase will consist of the removal and replacement of existing asphalt and base and the six inch cast iron water main. It will also included the installation of new barrier curb and gutter, conduit and installing video cameras at the intersections of Main and Putnam and Main and Morton.
Phase two will consist of the street reconstruction from Morton to Putnam. Phase three will consist of street reconstruction from Putnam to Olive.
The fourth and final phase will consist of reconstruction of the intersection along the corridor to include decorative concrete. Also included will be detectable warnings, conduit for fiber optic line and purple pipe will be installed across a stretch of Main to prepare for the future use of reclaimed water throughout the city.
In addition the project will include the addition of poles for a banner to be hung across Main between City Hall and Centennial Park to promote city events such as the Veterans Day Parade. The Porterville Exchange Club has been working on that project.
The city states the project should be done in time for the Veterans Day Parade.
Those who have questions can call (559) 782-7462.