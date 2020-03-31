JACKASS MAIL RUN CANCELED
The Jackass Mail Run which has been held since Porterville’s Centennial in 1961 has been canceled. The event was scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 18.
The Jackass Mail Run scheduled for Saturday, April 4 has also postponed. Organizers still hope to at least hold the dance at a later date.
But it’s likely there will be no Jackass Mail Run this year. That event is traditionally held the weekend before the Springville Sierra Rodeo, which was scheduled for April 24-26. But since organizers of the rodeo have announced the rodeo has been canceled and won’t be held until 2021, it’s likely the Jackass Mail Run won’t return until next year as well.
SMALL BUSINESS LOANS
Th CDBG Small Business Assistance Program offers small businesses loans up to $50,000. As of Monday morning the interest rate was 2.29 percent. Five and ten year terms are available. There’s also the option to defer payments for six months.
Business must be located in Porterville. They must also create or retain one full-time position for every $35,000 borrowed. They must also submit a business plan and have a minimum credit score of 600.
To apply, visit ChoosePorterville.com and select RESOURCES, call 782-7460 or email ccdev@ci.porterville.com
DMV OFFICE CLOSED
California Department of Motor Vehicle offices have been closed. Essential services will continue through the mail.
DMV offices will reopen virtually, beginning Thursday, April 2. All in-office appointments have been canceled. Customers should go to dmv.ca.gov to check for future appointment availability.
DMV online services are still available at dmv.ca.gov. Customers can also take care of tasks at DMV kiosks. DMV’s customer service centers will continue to operate during normal business hours at 1-800-777-0133 or by connecting via the live chat feature at dmv.ca.gov.
DMV office employees will return on Wednesday, April 1 to process transactions and begin training on the DMV Virtual Field Office, which began in a limited pilot March 23. The Virtual Field Office gives customers the capability to take care of transactions that previously required an in-person office visit by virtually interacting with DMV staff. Beginning Thursday customers initially can complete vehicle title transfers and complex vehicle registration renewals by visiting virtual.dmv.ca.gov. The DMV will gradually add more transactions to continue to provide alternatives to an in-person office visit.
Californians who don’t have an urgent need to go to a DMV field office should delay their visit, including those interested in applying for a real ID. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has announced the deadline to have a real ID is now October 1, 2021, and customers who want a real ID will have a chance to apply at a later date.
The DMV has also requested law enforcement to show discretion before issuing citations for having an expired license or registration. The DMV made this request on March 16 and requested the policy last for 60 days.
All behind-the-wheel driving test have also been suspended.
LINDSAY CITY COUNCIL MEETING CANCELED
The regular meeting of the Lindsay City Council scheduled for tonight has been canceled. A notice of cancellation was sent out on Monday morning.
The Lindsay City Council will resume with regular meetings on Tuesday, April 14, at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at City Hall, 251 E. Honolulu Street.