Ma Margarita Resurreccion Rempis, Rph, has joined the Family Health Care Network’s provider team in Porterville.
In 2002, Ma Margarita received her bachelor’s from Centro Escolar University in Manila, Philippines. Ma Margarita has 18 years of experience as a licensed pharmacist.
Ma Margarita is assisting patients at FHCN’s Porterville Health Center located at 1107 W. Poplar Ave. To schedule an appointment with Family HealthCare Network (FHCN), call1-877-960-3426 or visit www.fhcn.org for more information.
The Porterville Health Center hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m. To 9 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. To 5 p.m.