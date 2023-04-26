Since “every drop” of water counts a $2 million grant awarded to the Lower Tule River and Pixley Irrigation Districts will help those districts preserve as much of their water as possible.
On Friday the Bureau of Reclamation announced the districts were awarded the $2 million grant. The funding was part of $140 million announced by President Joe Biden's administration. The Department of the Interior is providing the funding for water conservation and efficiency projects. There were 84 projects in 15 western states that received the funding from the Infrastructure Bill.
In addition the Tule Hydroelectric Rehabilitation Project for a facility above Springville was awarded a $500,000 grant as part of the $140 million awarded.
There has been $8.3 billion set aside in the Infrastructure Bill for water infrastructure projects over five years to increase drought resilience and to provide access to clean water for families, farmers and wildlife. The $140 million in funding announced on Friday was allocated to water districts, states, tribes and other entities.
The Lower Tule River and Pixley Irrigation Districts are receiving the $2 million grant to purchase magnetic smart meters to be installed throughout the two districts. There will be 742 automatic magnetic smart meters that will be installed at turnouts along 320 miles of open canals throughout the two districts.
“It's huge,” said Eric Limus, general manager of the two districts, particularly when it comes to meeting the guidelines of the state's Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, which requires the reduction of the use of groundwater. When it comes to meeting the SGMA, Limus said “every drop of water is of most importance.”
The project is expected to result in an annual water savings of 10,621 acre-feet of water which is now lost to leaks or deliveries.
This annual conservation of water will allow the districts to avoid as much as possible reductions of water allocations in times of drought.
“Part of the grant is to measure the water with more accuracy,” Limus said. “To accurately measure our water deliveries to the districts and farmers.”
Total cost of the project is more than $4.7 million. The $2 million grant is funding the purchase of the meters while the rest of the cost is in the installation of the meters.
The grant is a matching program in which the districts will take care of the cost of the installation through funds they have been able to budget and through in-kind services in which the districts will be able to take care of some of the labor themselves.
Without the grant Limus said property owners in the districts could have possibly charged to pay for the meters or it would have taken a number of years for the districts to raise funds to purchase the meters.
Limus said with the grant the districts should be able to install the meters within the next 18 months. Without the grant and about the project Limus said “it probably would have taken five to seven years, something like that, to phase it in.”
Once completed the $140 million in projects are expected to conserved more than 230,000 acre-feet of water. That's an equivalent to 77 billion gallons of water, enough water for more than 940,000 people.
A major chunk of the $140 million, $20 million, went to projects along the Colorado River to prevent Colorado River reservoirs from falling to critically low elevations. Once completed the Biden adminstration stated the Colorado River projects would save more than 29,000 acre-feet of water.
There were 32 projects in California that received $46.7 million and once those projects are completed the Bide administration said they would result in a savings of 65,000 acre feet of water.
One-third of the selected projects advance the administration’s Justice40 initiative, which aims to deliver 40 percent of the overall benefits of climate, clean energy and related investments to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized, overburdened and underserved.
This funding is part of Reclamation’s WaterSMART Program, which focuses on increasing water supply sustainability, including investments to modernize infrastructure. More information is available on the Reclamation's WaterSMART program webpage.
Total cost of the Tule Hydroelectric Rehabilitation Project is $2.3 million. The project is located along the Middle Fork Tule River about 2 miles east of Springville. The plan is for the currently mothballed facility to be placed back online by updating the intake structure and powerhouse, installing a more efficient control system and converting the existing 70-kilovolt interconnection to a new 12-kilovolt interconnection to improve grid stability and safety. The project would bring the 6.4-megawatt facility online and would increase power by 5 percent.
The run-of-the-river facility would divert water from both the South and North Forks of the Middle Fork Tule River near the confluence of the two forks and would convey water via a 31,802 foot long conduit in the Lower Tule powerhouse, generating up to 2.52 megawatts. The facility would also deliver 2.8 cubic feet per second of water to Springville.