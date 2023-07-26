The Lower Tule River Irrigation and Pixley District Groundwater Sustainability Agencies have received nearly $13 million in grants that will help growers in their districts continue to use their land while reducing or eliminating groundwater usage at the same time.
The State Department of Water Resources announced on Monday it has awarded nearly $17 million to three Central Valley GSAs as part of the state's LandFlex program.
The LandFlex program is designed to allow growers to transition to sustainable groundwater use while also protecting drinking water supplies for vulnerable communities.
It was announced on Monday the Lower Tule River Irrigation GSA was awarded a $7.7 million grant while the Pixley Irrigation District GSA was awarded a $5 million grant. The Westside Water District GSA also was awarded a $4 million.
The LandFlex program was launched earlier this year and so far six Central Valley GSAs have received grants. In February the Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency was awarded a $7 million grant.
Also awarded grants were the Madera County Groundwater Sustainability Agency ($9.3 million) and the Greater Kaweah Groundwater Sustainability Agency ($7 million).
ETGSA, Madera County and Greater Kaweah were the first three chosen to receive grants because their were the top three highest ranking GSAs based on the LandFlex guidelines. DWR stated the three GSAs demonstrated the greatest need and readiness to meet the goals of the LandFlex program.
The ETGSA covers much of the Porterville and Southeastern Tulare County area. The Lower Tule River Irrigation District covers much of the area along Highway 190 west of Porterville to Tipton, including Poplar and Woodville.
The program is termed LandFlex because it gives growers a number of options as far as how their land can be used. Growers can temporarily fallow their land and leave it idle or allow it to be used for other purposes such as recreation and wildlife. This also helps growers preserve their wells that have been used heavily in the past.
Growers can also use the grant funding to reduce or permanently eliminate the overpumping of groundwater. Or especially in a year like this in which there's been a great deal of rainfall, growers can continue to farm their land using surface water without having to use groundwater.
Eric Limus, general manager of the Lower Tule River and Pixley Irrigation Districts, said he believes a large number of growers in his district will use the grant funding to continue to farm using surface water.
“I would say yes they would,” Limus said. About the large amount of rain coinciding with the grant, Limus added “That's worked out pretty well.”
But Limus also said there will be growers in his districts who will chose another use allowed by the LandFlex program and that's to recharge their groundwater to reduce the amount of groundwater they'll have to use in the future.
Limus said the grant will also be really useful in allowing growers to preserve their wells. “It's an important tool to our farmers to help them reduce groudwater (pumping) and protect their wells,” said Limus about the grant. “It's a win-win for the land owners and the Department of Water Resources.”
DWR stated because the three GSAs awarded funding earlier this year didn't use all of the fund they were awarded, it was able to use the unused funds to award the grants announced on Monday.
The LandFlex Program provides incentives for small and mid-sized farms to reducing groundwater pumping that would help keep household and small community water system wells from going dry while they transition to sustainable groundwater use. A $2.5 million annual gross income cap has been set for growers and farmers to be eligible.
“As California continues its efforts to adapt to a changing climate and prepare for a hotter, drier future, programs like LandFlex will help small farms and disadvantaged communities that are vulnerable to drought and dependent on groundwater supplies become more resilient,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth.
The program requires growers to fallow for one year and to accelerate implementation of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act by permanently eliminating unsustainable overdraft pumping on acres they enroll in the program.
But the LandFlex program also doesn't restrict growers from using surface water for acres they enroll in the program. The growers and GSAs must provide documentation to verify the water used is entirely surface water.
To learn more about the LandFlex program and read the final guidelines visit water.ca.gov/landflex.