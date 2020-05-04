There was an increase of 14 cases of COVID-19 from Sunday to Monday, Tulare County Health and Human Services reported.
That brings the total of coronavirus cases in Tulare County to 757. The department reported no new deaths due to COVID-19, leaving the total of people in the county who have died due to the coronavirus at 40.
The increase of 14 is more in line with what was happening a couple of weeks ago as far as what needs to happen when it comes to flattening the curve of COVID-19 cases.
The department on Monday gave a more specific breakdown of the number of COVID-19 cases in various communities. Porterville had 39 cases, Strathmore had 20 cases and Lindsay had 88 cases.
Number of cases for the following communities were also reported: Farmersville, 30; Exeter,20; Goshen, 20; Tulare, 83; Ivanhoe, 20; Traver, 20; Dinuba, 84; Woodlake, 20: Orange Cove, 20; and Reedley area, 20.
There were also 20 cases reported in mountain communities in Tulare County. The departmart previously reported there were two cases in Springville.
The department also reported there were 20 cases in Southwestern Tulare County. No numbers were provided for Visalia, but based on the other numbers given, the Visalia area including Traver, Goshen and Ivanhoe would have more than 300 cases.
The department reported 27 cases as travelers, 408 tested positive due to person-to-person contact and 322 are still under investigation.
Thirty-eight cases are ages 0-17, 83 are ages 18-25, 158 are ages 26-40, 245 are ages 41-64 and 233 are ages 65 and older.
The department reported there have been 144 people in Tulare County who tested positive for COVID-19 who have recovered. There are 749 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
Tulare County's doubling time as of Sunday was 11.8 days. The doubling time — the amount of days it takes for cases to double — is used to measure the flattening of the curve of cases and the longer the doubling time means the curve is flattening. With an increase of 14 cases on Monday, Tulare County's doubling time is likely to go up.
As of Sunday, Kern County exceeded 1,000 cases at 1,007, but its doubling time was at 18.7 days. Fresno County had 633 cases and a doubling time of 20.2 days as of Sunday.
California's doubling time has also gradually gone back up in recent days and was at 17.6 days as of Sunday.
As of Sunday, there were 55,039 cases in California and 2,235 deaths. California has nearly 1.4 cases for 1,000. Tulare County is at nearly 1.6 cases per 1,000.
The fastest doubling time in the state is in Kings County at five days and cases in that county spiked over the weekend. Kings County now has 172 cases.
As of Friday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 24 positive cases of COVID-19. Sierra View reported it has had 226 tests done and 197 have come back negative. The hospital also reported as of Friday 2,526 tests had been done in Tulare County.
As of Friday Sierra View also reported it had eight coronavirus inpatient cases and has had five deaths due to COVID-19.