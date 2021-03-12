Thursday, March 11, 2021, will forever be remembered in Porterville as the day history died.
Jeff Edwards, longtime Porterville historian, photographer, golfer — he was so much more — died on Thursday. He was 98.
“I can't even imagine,” said his oldest grandchild, Kristina Noel about what the loss of Edwards means to Porterville.
“It's a big loss,” said Porterville Historical Museum archivist John McWilliams. But McWilliams was quick to note Edwards made sure all of the history he recorded would never be lost. He said the Porterville area is fortunate because Edwards had the foresight to publish so much of his work.
That includes 70 years of work he preserved in the form of thousands of copy slides he made of historical photographs that he donated to the museum, many of them his original photos. It was also rewarding for McWilliams and museum president Jay Faure to establish the Jeff Edwards room at the museum and to give Edwards a chance to see it while he was still alive. Edwards was recently able to check out the room recently, shortly before his death.
“I know for a fact he was pleased to see that we were honoring him and preserved his life's work,” McWillians said.
But of course it's still a huge loss to no longer have Edwards as a resource, McWilliams said. “I called him at least once a week to pick his brain about Porterville history,” he said.
Noel said the family is looking for stories from the community shared by Edwards that really aren't known. So the family would like to continue her grandfather's work by in some way archiving the stories Edwards has shared with people that nobody really knows about.
“They're the stories we want to hear,” she said. “They're the ones we want to hear, ones we never heard.”
As her grandfather's life was coming to an end, Noel said, “Up to the end I was hearing stories I never heard my whole life.”
Noel said those stories will help make up for not totally taking advantage of what her grandfather offered.
“Learn his history, learn his history,” said Noel about what she was told to do as a child. “I didn't as a kid and I regret it now.”
Edwards was a photographer, historian, an avid golfer, but also had numerous interests, including mustangs. Noel said she would always be with Edwards at his ranch off of Highway 190 feeding his wild horses.
Another activity Noel always did with her grandfather was golfing, saying she was always “stuck to his hip. I was always with him hitting a lot of golf balls.”
Noel said she believed her grandfather's love of golf was one of the activities that extended his life. “I believe if it wasn't for the golf he would have gone downhill a long time ago,” she said. “That's what kept him going.”
While there are so many titles that could be given to Edwards, McWilliams stated the most appropriate. “He was a legend,” he said. “Jeff Edwards is an icon in Porterville history.”
And Edwards truly had a legendary life. He was born in October, 1922. He survived polio and cancer. Even though he didn't see combat, he served his country in World War II in the U.S. Army as a base photographer.
Through that experience his paths crossed with John Steinbeck, who Edwards documented through his photography. And throughout his life, Edwards documented U.S. Presidents through his photography as well.
McWilliams said Edwards wrote “40 or 50” books about the history of the Porterville area. About midway through his life, Edwards also wrote an autobiography.
McWilliams said Edwards must have had “hundreds and hundreds” of friends as young as in their 20s or even teens because he served as a mentor in such areas as history, photography and golf. “I don't think anyone said a bad word about him,” McWilliams said.
And Edwards' legendary life is demonstrated through his lineage. He is preceded in death by his wife Rosemary and one of his three children Guy. He's survived by his other two children Gayle and Gwenn.
His first grandchild, Kristina, was born on March 25, 1971. His first grandson, Phillip Merjil, who was born on August 4, 1993.
There's also his great grandchildren, Noel's daughter Stephanie Harrell and son Bryan Sydney Noel Greer and Merjil's daughter, Ashley Merjil.
And there are four great-great grandchildren: Mason Hopf, born July 9, 2011; Brody Harrell, born Jan. 21, 2014; Brentlee Harrell, born October 23, 2016; and Grason Harrell, born November 8, 2019.
Kristina and Phillip both said their grandfather would have preferred not to have any kind of major memorial held or a big deal made about his life but as Kristina said, “That's going to happen whether he wanted it or not.”