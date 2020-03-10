A hearing was held on Friday at the South County Justice Center in Porterville for a man who’s accused of suffocating his wife. Victor Lopez is charged with murdering his wife, Samantha Lopez, who worked as a social worker at Sierra View Medical Center in late 2018.
Three of Samantha Lopez’s children told investigators they heard Samantha and Victor arguing in November 2018. One of the children then said Victor told them her mother was in the bedroom, but when she asked why the bedroom door was locked, Victor said no one was in the bedroom, authorities stated.
After officers returned to the home, Victor refused to let them in, before jumping out of a window and hiding in a nearby shed, authorities stated. Officers located Victor in the shed and found Samantha dead in the couple’s bedroom.
On Friday morning, in Department 17 of the South County Justice Center, Lopez was present in the court room for his arraignment with Judge Michael Sheltzer.
Clad in a pair of white pants, a white shirt and orange undershirt with matching orange shoes, Lopez sat at the front of the courtroom scanning faces in the audience. Lopez’s public defender addressed the judge.
The discussion between the public defender and the judge was brief. She requested Lopez’s jury trial setting be scheduled for May 14. The prosecution had no conflicts with this date and neither did Sheltzer. With nothing left to discuss the trial setting was scheduled and Lopez was escorted out of the courtroom.
Lopez will return to Department 17 of the South County Justice Center in Porterville on May 14 at 8:30 a.m. At the trial setting it’s expected that it will be determined if the case is ready to go to trial.