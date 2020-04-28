Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward has announced the filing of criminal charges against seven individuals for the April 21 break-in of a north Visalia market.
The following individuals were charged on April 23:
Samantha Carrillo, 20 – looting, second-degree commercial burglary, vandalism over $400, receiving stolen property, attempted looting, misdemeanor giving of false information to a police officer, and misdemeanor possession of burglar’s tools.
Jose Gonzalez, 27, Alejandro Garcia, 19, David Ware, 18, and Sara Fierro, 36 – looting, second-degree commercial burglary, vandalism over $400, receiving stolen property, attempted looting, and misdemeanor possession of burglar’s tools.
Elijah Galaz, 21, and Jorge Haro, 33, are charged with the same crimes with the special allegations of prior convictions. Galaz allegedly committed the crime shortly after serving time in custody due to a probation violation.
Each defendant was arraigned and entered pleas of not guilty. Each faces terms in jail or state prison, and probation. Bail and preliminary hearing conference dates are scheduled for the first week of May.
“By charging looting, the defendants are not eligible for $0 bail under the new court orders. We felt it appropriate in this unprecedented time to use every resource available to ensure these defendants remain in custody,” Ward said.
Looting is defined in Penal Code section 463 as grand theft, burglary and petty theft during and within an affected county in a “state of emergency” or a “local emergency,” or under an “evacuation order,” resulting from an earthquake, fire, flood, riot, or other natural or manmade disaster.