When Bob Moyle began at The Porterville Recorder, Success Lake had yet to be constructed and there was still no Highway 65.
Moyle would go on to oversee the growth of The Recorder while covering the growth of Porterville. It was announced by Myers Funeral Service and Crematory in The Recorder on Tuesday Moyle had died at the age of 96.
Moyle came to Porterville in 1955 to become the sports editor of The Recorder when he was hired by Homer Wood, who was then the publisher of The Recorder.
In 1958 Moyle became the managing editor of The Recorder in 1958. Moyle would serve a total of 31 years with The Recorder, 28 years as its editor before retiring on July 1, 1986. After retirement Moyle continued to live in Porterville until his death.
When Moyle took over as editor of The Recorder, Porterville's population was 6,000 and The Recorder's circulation was 1,200. When Moyle retired, Porterville had grown to 24,000 residents and The Recorder's circulation had grown to 14,000. During his time at The Recorder, the newspaper moved into its current location at 115 E. Oak and Moyle also oversaw the development of a new press.
Moyle was known for his knowledge of the community of Porterville and its history. Moyle was so trusted, he was asked to keep notes for the city council during its closed sessions, something that would be unheard of now.
Moyle actually began in the newspaper business when he was 14. In Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, Moyle convinced the local theater owner to allow him to sell advertising for the theater's flyer, add news to it and distribute it as his newspaper.
Moyle graduated from high school in Wyoming and served in the U.S. Navy. He worked in the newspaper industry in Oregon before coming to Porterville.
Moyle would put in 60 to 80 hour work weeks at The Recorder. When he retired, more than 250 people came to to the reception that honored him.
“He was very dedicated to his profession,” said Rick Elkins, who was hired to be The Recorder's city editor in 1983. Elkins succeeded Moyle as The Recorder's editor after Moyle retired and went on to be a longtime editor and publisher at The Recorder himself.
Elkins also pointed out how respected Moyle was by the community and those in the newspaper industry. “He was well thought-of,” Elkins said.
“He loved being editor,” Elkins added.”He was very proud of The Recorder.”
Elkins said when he became editor, Moyle remained a mentor — but never questioned how he ran the newsroom.
“He was just a very professional person but he enjoyed it,” said Elkins about how Moyle viewed his profession.
He also said Moyle showed “you could have a lot of fun with the business.” “He was a lot of fun to work with,” Elkins added.
Elkins also said Moyle stress the importance of covering the community and the importance of The Recorder being a local community newspaper.
Elkins remembers the time in which The Recorder staff hired a belly dancer to dance in front of him in the newsroom for his birthday. “I'll never forget the smile on his face,” he said.