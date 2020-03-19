The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in cooperation with Granite Construction announces a long-term concrete pavement rehabilitation project spanning State Route 99 starting at State Route 201/Sierra Avenue in the City of Kingsburg and ending at Second Street in the City of Selma.
Construction is scheduled to begin early April 2020 and is anticipated to be completed by April 2021.
Changes to the roadway during construction will include: Intermittent closures of Bethel
Avenue and Mountain View Avenue on and off ramps; Lanes reduced from three lanes to two lanes in both directions of travel.
As the time of construction nears, additional updates will be posted with more details. In the meantime, please prepare for changes to your commute.