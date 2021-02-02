While a stay-at-home order was lifted for the state last week, the Tule River Tribe Public Health Authority has issued a stay-at-home order for the Tule River Reservation in the wake of a high number of active cases at the reservation.
The stay-at-home order went into effect at the Reservation at midnight Saturday. Tule River Public Health Authority health officer Eric Coles stated the stay-at-home order will remain in effect until otherwise noted.
The stay-at-home order requires everyone on the Reservation to stay at home unless they're doing essential activities such as grocery shopping, working or seeing a doctor.
“We are keeping a Stay-at-Home order because the Reservation has more than 50 active cases of COVID-19 and approximately 30 people in quarantine due to direct exposure,” Coles stated in a letter on Friday.
Last week the Tribe Public Health Authority stated there were 14 new cases on the Reservation. The Health Authority added there has been a steady increase in cases since December. “Our plan is to lift this order when our numbers decrease, which we hope will be soon,” Coles stated.
While Coles stated the stay-at-home order was lifted last week because ICU availability was projected to increase over the next few weeks, the health authority stated ICU availability in Tulare County at the current time remains “extremely low.”
On Monday afternoon Tulare County Health and Human Services reported there were five ICU beds available in Tulare County.
“The Reservation remains at high risk of COVID-19 until our number of active cases goes down,” Coles stated. “We are not out of the woods yet. Everyone must remain vigilant to protect yourself, your family, and your elders from COVID-19.”
Coles added those who have received a vaccine should continue to follow the health authority gudines, incliuding wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.
“The health and safety of the residents on the Reservation depends on everyone follwing the orders,” Coles said. “We must do our parts to protect each other. We hope all our lives can return to normal once it is safe.”
Those who have questions or concerns can call the PHA hotline, 559-853-6123.
Eagle Mountain Casino remains open at limited capacity.