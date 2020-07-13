We’re coming to our readership somewhat hat in hand — asking our

friends to help by conveying their support to federal legislators for

a bi-partisan proposal meant to help newsrooms operating through some

trying times.

Following is a summary of the measure with some explanation. We’d ask

if you agree, you forward your approval to our congressional

delegation and ask them to support passage of the proposal.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused economic damage across virtually

every sector of our economy. Local newspapers and media outlets

already faced financial challenges before this crisis and have had

those challenges exacerbated.

In light of this, the Local Journalism Sustainability Act proposes a

series of three tax credits aimed at bolstering local newspapers and

media:

1. Credit for Local Newspaper Subscriptions. This five-year

non-refundable tax credit of up to $250 per year would help cover the

costs of subscriptions to local newspapers, defined as print and

online publications which primarily produce content related to news

and current events and which have a majority of their readership

within the publication’s state of operation or within 200 miles.

The credit would cover 80 percent of subscription costs in the first

year and 50 percent of subscription costs in each of the subsequent

four years. So if a reader spends $200 on subscriptions in a year,

they would be eligible for a $160 credit in the first year and a $100

credit in each of the following four years.

2. Payroll Credit for Compensation of Journalists. This five-year

refundable tax credit would provide local newspapers (utilizing the

same definition as above) a credit to use for the compensation of

journalists. The credit may be used on compensation up to $50,000 a

year.

The credit would cover 50 percent of compensation, up to $50,000, in

the first year and 30 percent of compensation, up to $50,000, in each

of the subsequent four years.

A local newspaper may claim up to $25,000 per journalist in the first

year and up to $15,000 per journalist in each of the following four

years.

3. Credit for Advertising in Local Newspapers and Local Media. This

five-year non-refundable tax credit would provide businesses with less

than 1,000 employees up to $5,000 in the first year and up to $2,500

in each of the subsequent four years to spend on advertising with

local newspapers and local media.

The credit would cover 80 percent of advertising costs in the first

year and 50 percent in each of the next four years. To receive the

full $5,000 in the first year, a business would have to spend at least

$6,250 on advertising in local newspapers and local media. To receive

the full $2,500 in any of the next four years, a business would have

to spend at least $5,000 on advertising in local newspapers and local

media.

The Recorder, like most community newspapers/newsrooms, has

struggled to maintain resources since the onset of the pandemic. This

bill, which doesn’t hand out money, but instead offers tax credits for

doing business with us as subscribers and advertisers, could help us

survive.

You can help by asking legislators to support the “Local Journalism

Sustainability Act.”

Tags

Recommended for you