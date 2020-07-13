We’re coming to our readership somewhat hat in hand — asking our
friends to help by conveying their support to federal legislators for
a bi-partisan proposal meant to help newsrooms operating through some
trying times.
Following is a summary of the measure with some explanation. We’d ask
if you agree, you forward your approval to our congressional
delegation and ask them to support passage of the proposal.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused economic damage across virtually
every sector of our economy. Local newspapers and media outlets
already faced financial challenges before this crisis and have had
those challenges exacerbated.
In light of this, the Local Journalism Sustainability Act proposes a
series of three tax credits aimed at bolstering local newspapers and
media:
1. Credit for Local Newspaper Subscriptions. This five-year
non-refundable tax credit of up to $250 per year would help cover the
costs of subscriptions to local newspapers, defined as print and
online publications which primarily produce content related to news
and current events and which have a majority of their readership
within the publication’s state of operation or within 200 miles.
The credit would cover 80 percent of subscription costs in the first
year and 50 percent of subscription costs in each of the subsequent
four years. So if a reader spends $200 on subscriptions in a year,
they would be eligible for a $160 credit in the first year and a $100
credit in each of the following four years.
2. Payroll Credit for Compensation of Journalists. This five-year
refundable tax credit would provide local newspapers (utilizing the
same definition as above) a credit to use for the compensation of
journalists. The credit may be used on compensation up to $50,000 a
year.
The credit would cover 50 percent of compensation, up to $50,000, in
the first year and 30 percent of compensation, up to $50,000, in each
of the subsequent four years.
A local newspaper may claim up to $25,000 per journalist in the first
year and up to $15,000 per journalist in each of the following four
years.
3. Credit for Advertising in Local Newspapers and Local Media. This
five-year non-refundable tax credit would provide businesses with less
than 1,000 employees up to $5,000 in the first year and up to $2,500
in each of the subsequent four years to spend on advertising with
local newspapers and local media.
The credit would cover 80 percent of advertising costs in the first
year and 50 percent in each of the next four years. To receive the
full $5,000 in the first year, a business would have to spend at least
$6,250 on advertising in local newspapers and local media. To receive
the full $2,500 in any of the next four years, a business would have
to spend at least $5,000 on advertising in local newspapers and local
media.
The Recorder, like most community newspapers/newsrooms, has
struggled to maintain resources since the onset of the pandemic. This
bill, which doesn’t hand out money, but instead offers tax credits for
doing business with us as subscribers and advertisers, could help us
survive.
You can help by asking legislators to support the “Local Journalism
Sustainability Act.”