Porterville Development Center has been named as a staging area that could be used as a field hospital to treat COVID-19 from across California.
Governor Gavin Newsom named PDC as a potential site to address the need for hospital beds during his Monday press conference. State officials stress, though, no final decision has been made to use PDC.
State officials say an additional 50,000 beds could be needed across the state to treat the potential surge of coronavirus patients that could be coming in California. ICU patients in the state have significantly increased over the last several days.
There are still many details to work out on if and when PDC is used as a temporary hospital site. State officials also said they are looking at numerous sites across the state.
The Tulare County Health and Human Services Department stated the state is looking at two units with 49 beds at PDC. The units could be used to treat coronavirus patients from across the state and be used by Sierra View Medical Center to treat coronavirus patients if needed.
Sierra View has reported two cases of coronavirus. The hospital reported the first case in Tulare County and reported that patient has fully recovered. Sierra View reported its first inpatient case on Thursday, stating the patient was in critical condition.
Sierra View has a memorandum of understanding with PDC the hospital can use the developmental center if needed.
PDC is one of California's last two developmental centers and was set to close in December, 2021.