The Rotary Club of Porterville will hold its Hometown Wednesday event this Wednesday at Vientiane Cuisine located at 550 A, W. Olive Avenue.

The Rotary Club encourages Rotarians and the community to patronize the restaurant, which is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Only food to go is available. For more information call 791-0663.

