Eagle Mountain Casino gave $137,000 in sponsorships, charitable contributions and in-kind gifts to local charities, businesses and non-profits n Kern and Tulare Counties in 2020.
Dozens of charities and organizations benefited from casino revenues. Some notable recipients of monetary donations and sponsorships were Alzheimer’s Association, CASA of Tulare County, Hands in the Community, United Way of Tulare County, Visalia Rescue Mission, Porterville Rescue Mission, Valley Oak SPCA, Visalia Rotary, Kings Tulare Homeless Alliance, Porterville Elks Lodge, Visalia Elks Lodge, Volunteer Center of Kern County, Bakersfield Senior Center, Sierra View Medical Center, The Source Visalia, Dolores Huerta Foundation, Family Services of Tulare County, Porterville Museum, Central Valley Fallen Firefighters, Wal-Mart, Kaweah Delta Hospital, Housing Opportunity of Kern, Tulare County Farm Bureau, Our Heroes Dreams, Porterville College Veterans Resource Center, Central Valley Veterans, the Wounded Heroes Fund and A Combat Veterans Hope.
Recipients of in-kind donations that consisted of raffle items, bonus cash and water included Tulare County Fair Foundation, Links for Life, Porterville Women’s Club, Proteus, H.O.W. of Lindsay, H.O.W of Porterville, Central Valley Vietnam Veterans, Porterville Zonta Foundation, Strathmore Ag Boosters, March of Dimes, Kiwanis Club of Woodlake and the Parenting Network. The Salvation Army of Visalia/Tulare also received 100 Turkeys for its Thanksgiving Food Boxes.