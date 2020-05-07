Never have our Nation's teachers been more appreciated than during this time of the coronavirus pandemic. They're even going beyond their call of duty as they work with students from a distance.
In recognition of Teacher Appreciation Week, Shawny Bledsaw, who not only teaches adults at the Porterville Adult School but also teaches sixth grade at William R. Buckley, received awards for Excellence In Teaching in 2019 and 2020 by the California Council for Adult Education (CCAE).
Bledsaw keeps her students engaged, challenged, and ensure that they stay safe and productive with her patience and kindness. She teaches them about respecting diversity, tolerating differences, and envisioning a more peaceful world. She encourages each individual student, young or old, that if they stumble or fall they can still shine despite the speed bumps they encounter.
Next year, Bledsaw will begin a new adventure with a new position at Jim Maples Academy.
Bledsaw's mother, Brenda Silva, says she's so very proud of her daughter, the accomplishments she's made and proud to say last year she received “The Outstanding Teaching Award” from the the CCAE. This recognition award was for all of Central California, ranging from the Nevada border to the coastline.
This year Bledsaw has won the 2020 CCAE State Excellence in Teaching Award for the entire State of California.
These awards recognize Excellence in Teaching practices that reflect the highest standards in Education with a record of outstanding teaching effectiveness within & outside the classroom. They must have evidence of consistent excellent teaching; the ability to inspire, promote, and sustain the intellectual development of students, course and program development. They have sustained a positive impact on student‘s learning and have had broad support and active involvement in the community.
“Congratulations sweetheart,” said Silva. “For your recognition of teaching and your caring and inspiring heart. I love you so much.”