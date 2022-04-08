A number of local students were winners at last Friday's College and Career Expo held at the College of the Sequoia in Visalia.
In anatomy and physiology Porterville High went 1-2 as Brandon Garcia won the competition while Yahir Rodriguez took second.
Lindsay High's Orlando Garcia also won the automotive technology competition while Monache's David Proctor won in the essay competition.
Lindsay also swept the public safety competition going 1-2-3. Gabriel Mendez, Jose Menchaca, Yareli Vargas-Hernandez and Leslie Martinez won, Yuli Ibarra-Lopez, Gerardo Martinez, Jaden Tapia and Reynaldo Ceballos took second and Gio Chavez, Leo Duran and Wendy Lira placed third.
More than 450 students from 20 Kings and Tulare County high schools competed in the annual Tulare-Kings College & Career EXPO. The EXPO featured 19 career technical and academic competitions — from website design and a business plan pitch to a social media challenge and a culinary competition where students made eggs Benedict. Competition results are now available at www.tkccc.org/EXPO.
EXPO is a collaboration between the COS Career Technical Education Programs, Tulare County Office of Education’s College and Career, Kings County Office of Education, and high school districts in Visalia and Tulare.