A number of local students have received scholarships from the Tulare County School Boards Association.
Each year the association offers scholarships to seniors from every Tulare County high school, including comprehensive, charter, and continuation schools. This year, the association is providing 22 $300 scholarships. Local students receiving scholarships are:
Litz Gomez, Lindsay High; Jenna Keller, Monache; Krissta Lunze, Butterfield; Ariana Robles, Harmony Magnet Academy; Citlali Romero, Strathmore High; Chloe Ross, Granite Hills; Candelaria Sanchez, Summit Charter High School; and Carson Wallace, Porterville High.