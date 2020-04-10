Many local students have received $350 scholarships from the Tulare County School Boards Association with the assistance of the Tulare County Office of Education.
Local students who received scholarships were: Jacob Buckley, Monache; Catherine Entenman, Porterville High; Julian Lara, Summit Charter Collegiate Academy; Berenice Lemus, Lindsay High; Joel Mendoza Jr., J.J. Cairns; Jasmin Ramirez, Butterfield Charter; Christoper Rodriguez-Escamilla, Harmony Magnet Academy; Yaquelin Villasenor Robles, Granite Hills.